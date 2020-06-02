Dorothy F. "Dotty" Szymanski (nee Park), age 93, of Solomons, MD, died on Thursday, May 28, 2020. She passed away peacefully in her sleep at home of natural causes. She was born on April 7, 1927 in Carlisle, PA. She grew up in Carlisle and attended Pennsylvania State University where she majored in Home Economics. In 1958 she married Henry S. Szymanski in Rochester, NY, and together they raised two sons in Baltimore, MD.She spent several years with the American Friends Service Committee in Germany after World War II helping with housing reconstruction and the welfare of children. She was an avid folk dancer (where she met Henry), fiber artist and painter, and a lifelong swimmer. She taught pre-school in Baltimore and was active with numerous volunteer activities for her entire life.She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband, her sons and daughters-in-law -- Bill (Lisa) and Joe (Sandy) -- and grandchildren -- Eva and Brian. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers are welcomed in her memory to the charity of your choice.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 2, 2020.