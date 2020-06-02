Dorothy Szymanski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy F. "Dotty" Szymanski (nee Park), age 93, of Solomons, MD, died on Thursday, May 28, 2020.  She passed away peacefully in her sleep at home of natural causes. She was born on April 7, 1927 in Carlisle, PA.   She grew up in Carlisle and attended Pennsylvania State University where she majored in Home Economics.  In 1958 she married Henry S. Szymanski in Rochester, NY, and together they raised two sons in Baltimore, MD.She spent several years with the American Friends Service Committee in Germany after World War II helping with housing reconstruction and the welfare of children.  She was an avid folk dancer (where she met Henry), fiber artist and painter, and a lifelong swimmer.  She taught pre-school in Baltimore and was active with numerous volunteer activities for her entire life.She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband, her sons and daughters-in-law -- Bill (Lisa) and Joe (Sandy) -- and  grandchildren -- Eva and Brian.  A celebration of life will be held at a later date.  Memorial donations in lieu of flowers are welcomed in her memory to  the charity of your choice.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 2, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved