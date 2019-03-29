Dorothy Thorne Whitely, age 94, of Kingsville, MD passed away on March 25, 2019 at Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, MD. Born in Fairmount, West Virginia, she was the daughter of William and Dorothy (Thorne) Kerr and wife of the late Grayson Eugene Whitely. Mrs. Whitely graduated Valedictorian from her high school, Class of 1941. She later worked for Glenn L. Martin where she built airplane wings for the B26 bombers. She was an original Rosie the Riveter. She enjoyed quilting and was a charter member at Faith Baptist Church.Mrs. Whitely is survived by her daughters Dorothy Carol Nakhla (Maher) and Vickie Fancher (William); son, Sheldon Whitely (Beverly); half-sister, Sarah Lee; half-brothers, William Andrew Kerr, Reverend James M. Kerr and Joseph R. Kerr; 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her half-sister, Betty Ann Lynch.Services were held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 11 am with Rev. Stephen D. Smith officiating. Interment took place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary