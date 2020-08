Dorothy "Dotsie" Winegrad (nee Rosenstadt), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Robert Winegrad; cherished mother of Leslie Winegrad (David) Hayes, Michael Winegrad, and Stephen (Edie) Winegrad; dear sister of the late Albert (Esther) Rosenstadt and Sylvia (Bernard) Moss; loving grandmother of Heather (Max) Pollak, Daniel Hayes, Leah Hayes, and Aaron Winegrad; dear daughter of the late Isadore Rosenstadt and Ruth Rosenstadt Levin.A Virtual Funeral will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020. Interment is private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Passover Basket Fund ( https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-passover-basket-fund ) or by mail to 2126 Harmony Woods Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117.