Dorothy "Dotsie" Winegrad (nee Rosenstadt), of Baltimore, MD, passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved wife of the late Robert Winegrad; cherished mother of Leslie Winegrad (David) Hayes, Michael Winegrad, and Stephen (Edie) Winegrad; dear sister of the late Albert (Esther) Rosenstadt and Sylvia (Bernard) Moss; loving grandmother of Heather (Max) Pollak, Daniel Hayes, Leah Hayes, and Aaron Winegrad; dear daughter of the late Isadore Rosenstadt and Ruth Rosenstadt Levin.
A Virtual Funeral will be held on Monday, August 3, 2020. Interment is private. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to The Passover Basket Fund (https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-passover-basket-fund
) or by mail to 2126 Harmony Woods Road, Owings Mills, MD 21117.