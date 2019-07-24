Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
Joppa, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Pierce
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Y. Pierce


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Y. Pierce Notice
Dorothy Y. Pierce, age 90, of Joppa, MD passed away on July 20, 2019 at Stella Maris Hospice Care Program in Lutherville-Timonium, MD. Born in Kingsville, MD, she was the daughter of the late Charles F. and Hannah C. (Burke) York and wife of the late Earl William Pierce. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the Sunshine Ladies. She was also in the Dorcas Circle and the Red Hat Society. She was employed as treasurer at Buddy's Automotive for 30 years. She enjoyed gardening, flower arranging, crafts, scrapbooking and spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her son, Buddy W. (Janet) Pierce of Stewartstown, PA; daughter, Carolyn P. (Allen) Dunn of Edgewood, MD; three granddaughters, Jessica Dunn, Melissa Shannon (James), and Samantha Pierce; great-grandson, Charlie Shannon; and two brothers, James and Donald York.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert, Earl, & Frederick York.

Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Friday, July 26, 2- 4 & 7-9pm. Services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 11am at Trinity Lutheran Church, Joppa, MD. Interment will take place in Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Trinity Lutheran Church, 1100 Philadelphia Road, Joppa, MD 21085.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now