Dorothy Y. Pierce, age 90, of Joppa, MD passed away on July 20, 2019 at Stella Maris Hospice Care Program in Lutherville-Timonium, MD. Born in Kingsville, MD, she was the daughter of the late Charles F. and Hannah C. (Burke) York and wife of the late Earl William Pierce. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the Sunshine Ladies. She was also in the Dorcas Circle and the Red Hat Society. She was employed as treasurer at Buddy's Automotive for 30 years. She enjoyed gardening, flower arranging, crafts, scrapbooking and spending time with her grandchildren.



Survivors include her son, Buddy W. (Janet) Pierce of Stewartstown, PA; daughter, Carolyn P. (Allen) Dunn of Edgewood, MD; three granddaughters, Jessica Dunn, Melissa Shannon (James), and Samantha Pierce; great-grandson, Charlie Shannon; and two brothers, James and Donald York.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Robert, Earl, & Frederick York.



Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, MD on Friday, July 26, 2- 4 & 7-9pm. Services will be held on Saturday, July 27, 11am at Trinity Lutheran Church, Joppa, MD. Interment will take place in Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery.



Memorial Contributions may be made to: Trinity Lutheran Church, 1100 Philadelphia Road, Joppa, MD 21085.



Published in Baltimore Sun on July 24, 2019