Dorothy Yankellow
Dorothy Yankellow (nee Frankel), originally of Boston, Massachusetts, passed away on Sunday, November 22nd, 2020 at the age of 87. She was a determined woman who earned her nursing degree in 1954. She worked in various fields of nursing eventually becoming an instructor/coordinator supervising employees within nursing homes and psychiatric hospitals. She was very involved with her place of worship, Chizuk Amuno, and performed many volunteer tasks in the office and in the gift shop. She looked forward to working with people and sharing their joys as they planned simchas. Her true passion, though, was coupon cutting and bargain hunting, sharing her finds with family, friends and donations to various charitable organizations. She was the proud mom of Fred (Amy) Yankellow, Sonia (Rick) Samuel and Ethan (Eileen) Yankellow and the cherished bubbie of Jake, Max, Hahna, Koby, Naomi and Aliza. She was predeceased by her husband Norman N. Yankellow and her parents Nathan and Madeline Frankel.

A Virtual Funeral will be held on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 at 12:00 pm. Interment Arlington Cemetery - Chizuk Amuno Congregation. N Rogers Ave. Please omit flowers. Contributions in her memory may be sent to Community Crisis Center, 725 Main Street, Reisterstown, MD 21136. http://www.communitycrisiscenterinc.org/.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sol Levinson & Bros
8900 Reisterstown Road
Pikesville, MD 21208
410-653-8900
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

