On March 25, 2019 Dorothy Z. Holben beloved wife of the late John P. Holben and devoted mother of Christopher J., Scott A. and Jeffrey P. Holben. Loving grandmother of Poppy and Lorenzo Holben and dear sister of Mary R. Baker, James Zurgable and the late Ann Chewning, Mary-Jo VanLoon and William Zurgable.The family request that donations be made in her memory to Stella Maris Hospice, 2300 Dulaney Valley Road, Timonium, MD 21093. A private service was held earlier. Condolences may be sent to www.jfhmd.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2019
