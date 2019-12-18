|
|
Mrs. Dorris Malik, 89, died peacefully at her home in Columbia on December 13, 2019. Born in Chicago, IL, on May 3, 1930, she was married to Lawrence Meehan who pre-deceased her in 1981. She later remarried in 1996 and is survived by her second husband, Anwar Malik, two children, Kevin Meehan of Orlando, FL, and St. Kitts and Kerri Meehan Smith of Elkridge, a beloved niece, Candace Ferrari, of Sky Valley, CA, seven grandchildren, a grandnephew, and four great-grandchildren. She will be remembered during the noon mass at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church in Wilde Lake, Columbia on Friday, December 20, 2019.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Dec. 18, 2019