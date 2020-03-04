Home

Dossar Thompson

July 5, 1935 – February 25, 2020

Dossar Thompson, son of the late Andrew Fullen and Mary Lena Thompson, was born in Glade Spring, Virginia. He was predeceased by his siblings Clark Thompson, Ida Blevins, Ruth Ramey, and Elbert Thompson. He was the youngest child of the family. Dossar came to Maryland during the summers while still in school to work at Mitchell's Cannery in Perryman. On September 23, 1953, Dossar married Virginia Fay Moore and they moved to Perryman, Maryland. They had four children, Michael Steve Thompson (wife Dolly), Carol Oliver (husband Robert), David Thompson (wife Valerie) and Sharon Welsh (husband Kenneth). He is also survived by grandchildren Julia James (husband Jason), and Joshua and Rebecca Thompson, and great-grandchildren Joanna and Jace James.

Dossar started as a watchman for the Pennsylvania Railroad in 1953. His career with the railroad continued as a brakeman and conductor for the freight railroad line which became Penn Central, then Conrail and later in the passenger service of Amtrak. He retired from the railroad in 1997 after forty-four years of service.

Dossar was a hard-working man who enjoyed working outdoors and was always willing to lend a helping hand to a friend or neighbor in need. He loved to socialize and frequented the Aberdeen Senior Center and morning coffee groups at the Aberdeen McDonalds. He will be missed by many friends throughout the community.

Family memorial services for Dossar will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts can be made to the , 405 Williams Court Suite 120, Baltimore, MD 21220.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 4, 2020
