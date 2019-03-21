Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schimunek Funeral Home
610 W MacPhail Rd
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 638-5360
For more information about
Dot Thomey
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Dot Thomey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dot Thomey

Notice Condolences Flowers

Dot Thomey Notice
On March 19, 2019, Dot Thomey (nee Smith); beloved wife of the late Donald Thomey; cherished mother of David Thomey and his wife Susan, Dwight Thomey and his wife Pamela, Deborah Leaf and her husband Michael, Donna Vierheller and her husband Thomas; loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, 610 W. MacPhail Road, Bel Air, on Friday from 3-5 and 7-9 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 am at St. Mary Magdalen Mission. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Dot's name to the . Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now