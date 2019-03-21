|
|
On March 19, 2019, Dot Thomey (nee Smith); beloved wife of the late Donald Thomey; cherished mother of David Thomey and his wife Susan, Dwight Thomey and his wife Pamela, Deborah Leaf and her husband Michael, Donna Vierheller and her husband Thomas; loving grandmother of 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Schimunek Funeral Home, 610 W. MacPhail Road, Bel Air, on Friday from 3-5 and 7-9 pm. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10 am at St. Mary Magdalen Mission. Interment Bel Air Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Dot's name to the . Online condolences may be left at www.schimunekfuneralhomes.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 21, 2019