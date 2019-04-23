Douglas A. Patterson, age 73, of Forest Hill, MD passed away on April 16, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Born in Trenton, NJ, he was the son of Robert Victor Patterson, Sr. and Marie (Everson) Patterson. He served in the U.S. Air Force, and is a decorated Vietnam veteran, who received two purple hearts and a Bronze Star. He also received a BS from Towson University. In addition, he operated the Patterson Insurance Agency in Jarrettsville for 30 years. As an active member of the Century Edgewood Lions Club, he served in many positions within the club and District 22-A, some of which were President, Financial Officer, LASH President, District Cabinet Treasurer, District Hearing Chairman, and Vice District Governor. From 2000-2001, he was District Governor of District 22-A. In addition to his Lions activities, Doug enjoyed golfing, yardwork, boating and spending time at their home in the Poconos.In addition to his wife of 49 years, Brenda Patterson, Mr. Patterson is survived by sister, Donna (Clyde) Ostberg of Solon, OH; brother, Bruce (Susan) Patterson of Salisbury; sister-in-law, Joan Patterson of Hampstead; brothers-in-law, Thomas (Karen) Dobry of Great Mills; and John (Rita) Dobry of Great Mills; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and his beloved dog, Sandy. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Robert V. Patterson, Jr.Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Bel Air, MD on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 1-2 pm, with a memorial service to follow at 2.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to LASH (Lions Assoc. of Sight and Hearing), P.O. Box 821, Bel Air, MD 21014, with a designation that it be used for purchasing hearing aids.Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com. Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary