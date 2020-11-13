Douglas Alton Hill, 86, of Aberdeen, MD, passed away at home November 7, 2020 surrounded by family.
Born in Worcester, MA on August 20, 1934, Douglas was the son of the late Irving and Mae (Richards) Hill. He worked at Aberdeen Proving Ground as a Management Analyst. He was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church serving as Head of the Board of Trustees, choir member, usher, and working with VBS. He played sousaphone in the Aberdeen Fire Department Marching Band and the Bel Air Community Band and served in numerous positions with Boy Scout Troop 961. He was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels for 25 years.
Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife of 65 years, Irene (Cullum) Hill of Aberdeen, his son, Stephen D. Hill (Lt. Col., USAF, Ret.) and his wife, Amy, of Manassas, VA; his daughter Bonnie Blevins and her husband, Stephen, of Lanham, MD; 3 grandchildren, Cameron, Katherine, and Aaron; and 2 brothers, Sherman Hill (Joyce) and Richard Hill (Loretta). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three sisters and a brother.
Services and burial honoring his life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church of Aberdeen. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com
.