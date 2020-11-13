1/1
Douglas Alton Hill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Douglas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Douglas Alton Hill, 86, of Aberdeen, MD, passed away at home November 7, 2020 surrounded by family.

Born in Worcester, MA on August 20, 1934, Douglas was the son of the late Irving and Mae (Richards) Hill. He worked at Aberdeen Proving Ground as a Management Analyst. He was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church serving as Head of the Board of Trustees, choir member, usher, and working with VBS. He played sousaphone in the Aberdeen Fire Department Marching Band and the Bel Air Community Band and served in numerous positions with Boy Scout Troop 961. He was a volunteer with Meals on Wheels for 25 years.

Surviving to cherish his memory are his wife of 65 years, Irene (Cullum) Hill of Aberdeen, his son, Stephen D. Hill (Lt. Col., USAF, Ret.) and his wife, Amy, of Manassas, VA; his daughter Bonnie Blevins and her husband, Stephen, of Lanham, MD; 3 grandchildren, Cameron, Katherine, and Aaron; and 2 brothers, Sherman Hill (Joyce) and Richard Hill (Loretta). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his three sisters and a brother.

Services and burial honoring his life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace United Methodist Church of Aberdeen. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tarringcargo.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Nov. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved