March Funeral Homes
4300 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
(410) 542-2400
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
8:30 AM - 8:00 PM
March Funeral Homes
4300 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
March Funeral Homes
4300 Wabash Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church
2110 Madison Avenue
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church
2110 Madison Avenue
Douglas Boone Sr.

Douglas Boone Sr. Notice
On August 24, 2019, Douglas Boone, Sr., beloved husband of the late Anne L. Boone, loving father of Douglas Boone, Jr. (Debra) and Duane Boone (Sheila) and the late Dyanne Baldwin (Louis). He is also survived by two granddaughters, Dawna and Deborah Boone and a host of loving relatives and friends.

Friends may visit THE FAMILY OWNED MARCH FUNERAL HOME WEST, INC., 4300 Wabash Avenue on Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., where the family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The family will also receive friends on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church, 2110 Madison Avenue, followed by funeral services at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to "Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church and mailed to: Madison Avenue Presbyterian Church, 2100 Eutaw Place, Baltimore, MD 21217. In the Memo line please write: "In Memory of Douglas Boone, Sr."
Published in Baltimore Sun on Aug. 29, 2019
