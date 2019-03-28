Home

Douglas E. Carr, Jr., 57, suddenly on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Born and raised in MD, Doug lived in Augusta, WV at the time of his death. He was a special person who touched the lives of many. Always there to help anyone in need, he was well loved. He was preceded in death by his mother Janet Carr and father Douglas Carr, Sr. He leaves behind his daughter Ashley Carr, his beloved sister Valerie Carr, sister JoAnn Dagsted, brother Russell Coker, nephew Harrison Tongue, niece Amber Tongue, granddaughter Emma Carr and several nieces and nephews. Viewing at McKee Funeral Home, Augusta WV, 11 a.m. March 29, services at Mountain View Assembly of God at Noon.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 28, 2019
