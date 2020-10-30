1/1
Douglas Frischmann
1984 - 2020
Douglas James Frischmann, age 35, of Fairfax Virginia passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020. He was born October 22, 1984 at Hinsdale Hospital in Hinsdale, Illinois. His childhood years were spent in Naperville, Illinois; Brookfield, Connecticut; and Okemos, Michigan, where he graduated from Okemos High School in 2003. In 2007, he graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering.

From 2007 until his death, Doug was employed as a Consulting Manager at Accenture working with the U.S. Department of Navy at the Pentagon, the Department of Energy, and the U.S. Postal Service. Early on in his career he lived in Chicago, Illinois, where he became a lifelong Chicago Cubs fan. He was respected by clients and co-workers for his ability to communicate, identify problems with the bigger picture in mind, and develop a plan of action.

Doug was liked by all and had a great sense of humor. He loved to play golf and basketball, and loved music and travel. One of his greatest joys in life was his daughter, Elodie (Ellie). Ellie loved when he sang "Edelweiss" to her at bedtime, and always ended each rendition with "again, again!" His songs will be missed.

Throughout his life, Doug was passionate about science and generous with sharing his knowledge of complex scientific concepts in an approachable way. He loved doing science experiments with his young niece and nephews. He also loved woodworking, gardening and American muscle cars.

Doug leaves behind his beloved wife Elizabeth Brushart Frischmann, sweet daughter Elodie Dorothy Frischmann, his parents Joan and Kurt Frischmann of Smithfield, Virginia, his sister Katrina (Mike) Arras of Portland, Oregon, brother Greg (Kate) Frischmann of Alexandria, Virginia, niece Nora, and nephews Isaac, Sam, and Eli.

He was predeceased by his sister Rachel, maternal grandparents Marilyn and Warren Keith, paternal grandparents Winifred and Kurt Frischmann, all from Toledo, Ohio.

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic a celebration of Doug's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorials in his name may be made to Homeward Trails Animal Adoption Center, 11116 Fairfax Station Road, Fairfax, Virginia 22039.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fairfax Memorial Funeral Home, L.L.C.
9902 Braddock Road
Fairfax, VA 22032
(703) 425-9702
1 entry
October 27, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you when moments of distress appear. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
