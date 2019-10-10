|
|
Suddenly, on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, Douglas "Cubby" Delano Lyons of Towson, MD, age 73. He was nearly a lifelong resident of Towson, graduated from McDonogh School, and attended the University of Maryland, College Park and Loyola College. He was an outstanding ten pin bowler with a lifelong interest in sports, especially the old Baltimore Colts, the Orioles, and the Ravens. Mr. Lyons sole surviving family members are his first cousins Richard Grason, V and C. Gus Grason II, both of Phoenix, Maryland and their families.
An inurnment service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church, 120 Allegheny Ave., Towson, MD 21204 on Friday, October 11 beginning at 10:30 A.M. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.peacefulalternatives.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 10, 2019