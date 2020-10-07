1/1
Douglas Mentzer
On October 2, 2020, Douglas P. Mentzer, of Jarrettsville, passed away. He was the loving husband of the late Joyce H. Mentzer; devoted father of Sherry L. Eagle, Douglas W. Mentzer & fiancé Deana and Ross W. Mentzer & wife Sonnie; cherished grandfather of Ashley N. Eagle, Chad Douglas Mentzer and the late John Nathan Eagle, Jr.; great grandfather of Charlie Hanson, III, Jayden Nathaniel Clayton and Jasmine Clayton.

Doug was a Parkville Senior High Graduate and started working at Crown, Cork & Seal the day after graduation & continued there until his retirement. He enjoyed watching the Ravens & Orioles, cruising to the islands and meticulously manicuring his lawn.

Family and friends will honor and celebrate Doug's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Tuesday from 3-5 & 7-9 P.M. where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 AM. Interment Highview Memorial Gardens. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
OCT
6
Celebration of Life
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
OCT
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services - Forest Hill
3 Newport Drive
Forest Hill, MD 21050
410-893-7575
