On October 2, 2020, Douglas P. Mentzer, of Jarrettsville, passed away. He was the loving husband of the late Joyce H. Mentzer; devoted father of Sherry L. Eagle, Douglas W. Mentzer & fiancé Deana and Ross W. Mentzer & wife Sonnie; cherished grandfather of Ashley N. Eagle, Chad Douglas Mentzer and the late John Nathan Eagle, Jr.; great grandfather of Charlie Hanson, III, Jayden Nathaniel Clayton and Jasmine Clayton.
Doug was a Parkville Senior High Graduate and started working at Crown, Cork & Seal the day after graduation & continued there until his retirement. He enjoyed watching the Ravens & Orioles, cruising to the islands and meticulously manicuring his lawn.
Family and friends will honor and celebrate Doug's life at the Evans Life Celebration Home-Bel Air, 3 Newport Drive (Rt. 23 & Rt. 24), Forest Hill on Tuesday from 3-5 & 7-9 P.M. where a Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 AM. Interment Highview Memorial Gardens. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com
.