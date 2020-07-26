Douglas R. Heist, PhD. Faculty member at Peabody Preparatory and classical pianist died suddenly on July 19 in Baltimore County. Douglas was born in Allentown, PA. on November 23, 1951 and was the son of the late Bright & Joyce Heist. He leaves behind his brother, Dwight Heist (Cynthia) of Danville, VA; niece, Chelsea Heist & nephew Christopher Heist (Jessica). A memorial service will be held at a later date but condolences may be sent to Catonsville Presbyterian Church and memorial gifts be made to the Memorial Fund of Catonsville Presbyterian Church 1400 Frederick Rd. Catonsville, MD. 21128.



