1/
Douglas R. Heist
1951 - 2020
Douglas R. Heist, PhD. Faculty member at Peabody Preparatory and classical pianist died suddenly on July 19 in Baltimore County. Douglas was born in Allentown, PA. on November 23, 1951 and was the son of the late Bright & Joyce Heist. He leaves behind his brother, Dwight Heist (Cynthia) of Danville, VA; niece, Chelsea Heist & nephew Christopher Heist (Jessica). A memorial service will be held at a later date but condolences may be sent to Catonsville Presbyterian Church and memorial gifts be made to the Memorial Fund of Catonsville Presbyterian Church 1400 Frederick Rd. Catonsville, MD. 21128.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jul. 26, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
July 26, 2020
Doug was my beloved colleague at the Peabody for many years. He was multi-talented and loved by his students. His passing is a great loss to so very many students, colleagues and friends. With heartfelt sympathy, Marjorie Liss, Retired Chair of the first division of Adult Studies
Marjorie Liss
Coworker
July 23, 2020
so very sorry to learn about the death of Doug. He was an outstanding addition to our church family-First Presbyterian Church of Howard County.
Janet Moye Cornick
Acquaintance
