On April 2, 2019 Pastor Emeritus Douglas Hugh Strachan former Pastor of St. Paul's Lutheran Church of Curtis Bay. Beloved husband of Mary C. Strachan (née Graves). Dear father of Kimberly A. Strachan and partner Mitchel J. Guinn. Cherished grandfather of Liam W., Riley J. and Megan G. Blackwell. Brother of the late Donald L. Strachan. Former father in law of Robert M. Blackwell. Devoted friend of Mary Hlavin. Family will greet guests on Monday from 10 A.M. in the Memorial Parlor of St. Johns Lutheran of Brooklyn . Services will begin at 11:00 A.M. Family requests contributions made to Mdspca.org visit goncefuneralservice.com
Published in Baltimore Sun from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2019
