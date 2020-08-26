Dowell Randolph "Randy" Harrell, 84, of Magnolia, MS formerly of Aberdeen, MD., crossed into the eternal presence of God on August 20, 2020 at his residence due to a sudden illness.A visitation was held Sunday August 23, 2020 from 5-8 pm at Hartman-Jones Funeral Home of McComb. Visitation resumed Monday from 9 am until the service at 10 am at the funeral home. Pastor Greg Whitehead officiated and burial took place in Mars Hill Cemetery with Navy honors.Randolph was born in Summit, Pike County MS., on December 16, 1935 to the late Homer Alvin and Hettie Delphine William Harrell.Randolph was a member of Boy Scout Troop 123 at Central Baptist Church and was a lifetime member of this church.He graduated from McComb High School Class of 1954. He worked for Illinois Central Railroad for a short time before he joined the U.S. Navy. He served aboard the first Nuclear Powered Submarine the USS Nautilus until 1961 as an Electrical Technician and was aboard when it made its historical voyage under the North Pole on August 3, 1958. He received the first Peacetime Presidential Citation for that voyage.Randolph worked at the Campus of Georgia Tech in Atlanta, GA at the Teaching Nuclear Reactor. He then transferred to the Army Test Nuclear Pulse Reactor at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Aberdeen, MD where he retired January 1996.Randolph loved sailing the Chesapeake Bay on his numerous sailboats. He was married for sixty one years to Mary Ann Snyder Harrell until her sudden death in 2017.He was preceded in death by his wife, his parents, a daughter Sandra Gail "Sandy" Harrell, three sisters, Carolee Harrell, Hettie Jean Brown and Glenda Ruth Arickson, brother in-law, James C. Snyder and his in-laws John and Clara Snyder.He is survived by his daughter and son in-law Elizabeth and Jerry Edwards of Abingdon, MD and his special neighbors James and Barbara Boyd with many other family and friends.Pallbearers were James Boyd, Jerry Edwards, David Boyd and Mike Harrell.Honorary pallbearers were his nieces, nephews and cousins.In lieu of flowers donation may be made to Oak Grove Baptist Church 2106 Churchville Rd Bel Air Maryland 21015 or Bala Chitto Baptist Church Holmesville-Osyka Rd Magnolia, MS 39652