On May 15, 2020, Downing Kay (nee Jett), Age 112, joined her beloved husband of 47 years George Alexander Kay; devoted mother of Anne Kay Joyner and her husband Bill, the late George A. Kay III and his wife Joan Kay; cherished grandmother of seven and great-grandmother of ten.



A memorial service will be held at a future date in November 2020. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to Grace United Methodist Church, 407 N. Charles St., Baltimore, MD 21210 or Pickersgill Retirement Community, 615 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore, MD 21204.



