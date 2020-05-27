Doyle Kenneth Homan, 93, of Bel Air, MD passed away on May 22, 2020 at Brightview Avondell surrounded by his family. Born in Middletown, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Julia Bertolet Homan Fishburn and raised by his Aunt and Uncle, the late Catherine and Christian Nusser. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served from 1946-1952 in Korea and Germany. He received a WWII Victory Medal, Army Occupational Medal-Japan & Germany. He retired from the US Dept of the Army - Armament Munitions and Chemical Command after 39 years of distinguished service. He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Joppa where he served on the Board of Lay Ministry. He was a member of American Legion Post #17 Edgewood, MD. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, traveling with family, and was an avid Orioles and Ravens fan.
Doyle is survived by his wife of 67 years, Eleanor B. Homan; daughter Lisa Barnes of Alexandria, VA; daughter Laurie Columbia and husband Vincent of Canton, CT; grandsons, William and Alexander Columbia.
He was preceded in death by his half-brothers, Robert, Donald & Terry Fishburn.
The family would like to express gratitude to the wonderful staff at Brightview Avondell of Bel Air, MD, the staff at Synergy Homecare, the amazing Hospice Specialists at Amedisys, the great staff of the Home Base Health Care Program through the Veterans Affairs and the overseeing private care caregiver, Christopher Payne.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Trinity Lutheran Church – Food Pantry Ministry www.trinityjoppa.org or US Department of Veterans Affairs VA Maryland Health Care System www.volunteer.va.gov or Harford Community Action Agency Food Pantry of Edgewood www.harfordcaa.org
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at www.mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Doyle is survived by his wife of 67 years, Eleanor B. Homan; daughter Lisa Barnes of Alexandria, VA; daughter Laurie Columbia and husband Vincent of Canton, CT; grandsons, William and Alexander Columbia.
He was preceded in death by his half-brothers, Robert, Donald & Terry Fishburn.
The family would like to express gratitude to the wonderful staff at Brightview Avondell of Bel Air, MD, the staff at Synergy Homecare, the amazing Hospice Specialists at Amedisys, the great staff of the Home Base Health Care Program through the Veterans Affairs and the overseeing private care caregiver, Christopher Payne.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Trinity Lutheran Church – Food Pantry Ministry www.trinityjoppa.org or US Department of Veterans Affairs VA Maryland Health Care System www.volunteer.va.gov or Harford Community Action Agency Food Pantry of Edgewood www.harfordcaa.org
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at www.mccomasfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 27, 2020.