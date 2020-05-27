Doyle Kenneth Homan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Doyle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doyle Kenneth Homan, 93, of Bel Air, MD passed away on May 22, 2020 at Brightview Avondell surrounded by his family. Born in Middletown, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Julia Bertolet Homan Fishburn and raised by his Aunt and Uncle, the late Catherine and Christian Nusser. A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served from 1946-1952 in Korea and Germany. He received a WWII Victory Medal, Army Occupational Medal-Japan & Germany. He retired from the US Dept of the Army - Armament Munitions and Chemical Command after 39 years of distinguished service. He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Joppa where he served on the Board of Lay Ministry. He was a member of American Legion Post #17 Edgewood, MD. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, traveling with family, and was an avid Orioles and Ravens fan.

Doyle is survived by his wife of 67 years, Eleanor B. Homan; daughter Lisa Barnes of Alexandria, VA; daughter Laurie Columbia and husband Vincent of Canton, CT; grandsons, William and Alexander Columbia.

He was preceded in death by his half-brothers, Robert, Donald & Terry Fishburn.

The family would like to express gratitude to the wonderful staff at Brightview Avondell of Bel Air, MD, the staff at Synergy Homecare, the amazing Hospice Specialists at Amedisys, the great staff of the Home Base Health Care Program through the Veterans Affairs and the overseeing private care caregiver, Christopher Payne.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Trinity Lutheran Church – Food Pantry Ministry www.trinityjoppa.org or US Department of Veterans Affairs VA Maryland Health Care System www.volunteer.va.gov or Harford Community Action Agency Food Pantry of Edgewood www.harfordcaa.org

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at www.mccomasfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved