Dru Schmidt
Dru Corrieri Schmidt (Dru Ann Corrieri) died in her home in Greensboro, North Carolina on June 7th, 2020 due to complications from a chronic illness. She was 49.

Dru was born on August 17th, 1970 in Baltimore, MD to her parents, Donald and Joann Corrieri. She married Steven Schmidt in 1993 and found her passion as a doula after having their first son, Nathan, in 1994. The Schmidt Family moved to Jacksonville, FL in 1998 and adopted Lilyana in 2001. From there, the family traveled together to Vero Beach, FL where they had their daughter, Amelia in 2006. The Schmidt family landed in Savannah, GA in 2008 where they stayed until 2019 when they moved to Greensboro, NC.

Throughout her travels, Dru remained dedicated her family. She was patient, kind, and had a passion for learning, cooking, and so many other hobbies. She was deeply invested in her children's education and passionately supported their interests in music, games, and art.

Dru is survived by her mother, Joann Corrieri of Ocala, Fl; her brother, Donald Corrieri of Redondo Beach, CA; her husband, Steven Schmidt; and her three children, Nathan, Lilyana, and Amelia. She is preceded in death by her father, Donald Corrieri.

Dru was buried at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Greensboro, NC on June 11th, 2020. Her wishes were granted with a small ceremony of immediate family.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Open Medicine Foundation to honor her desire to help others with ME/CFS, Open Medicine Foundation 29302 Laro Drive, Agoura Hills, California 91301. 650-242-8669.

Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the Schmidt Family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Forbis & Dick Funeral Home
5926 West Friendly Avenue
Greensboro, NC 27410
(336) 299-9171
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 12, 2020
She was a Amazing Woman, Very Sweet, Caring, And Very Determined about her family. I wish i got to know her in person, I hope you all take good care of each other. And am Truly sorry For your Loss.
Ryan
Friend
