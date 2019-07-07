Home

Drucilla June Shaffer Schmitt Baldassano, born June 17th, 1955, of Randallstown MD, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family and friends at Mercy Medical Center on June 26th, 2019 in Baltimore, MD. Dru succumbed to a chronic illness, went home to be with her Mom, Betty Shaffer, and Grandma Berkstresser.

Drucilla is survived by her loving Daughter Amanda Schmitt, her loving ex-husband Michael Schmitt, and her loving husband Stephen Baldassano; her siblings: Charlotte Wright of Bonsall CA, Wayne Schaffer of Middle River MD, and Devra Hurst of Belair MD. She is survived by her loving Nieces: Alicia, Nicole, Danielle and her extended Daughter Melissa, by her step-children Sarah and Matthew; step-grandchildren Kaleb and Grace-Marie.
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 7, 2019
