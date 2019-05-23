Duane Howard Parker PhD, 86, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Born in Minneapolis, MN and raised in Eau Claire, WI, he was the eldest son of the late Howard & Irene Parker. Duane developed a passion for chemistry at an early age and had been a loyal member of the American Chemical Society since 1956. After a minor explosion in his makeshift lab in the family's basement at age ten, his career choice was made. He graduated from the Univ. of Minnesota (BS) in chemistry in 1954 and later earned his Masters and PhD from the Carnegie Institute of Technology. He paused his graduate studies from 1960-62 to serve in the US Army, and continued in the reserves until 1966, rising to the rank of Captain. Duane enjoyed a long career in the chemical industry before retiring.He was married to the love of his life, Jenny, for more than 40 years and together they enjoyed traveling, cruising, square dancing, bowling, golf, and most of all spending time with their children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. A lifelong learner, Duane was an avid photographer, successfully transitioning from developing his own film as a teenager to creating memorable multimedia picture CDs in the digital age. In recent years, exercising his research skills, he discovered a passion for genealogy.Beloved husband of Mary G "Jenny" ParkerCaring father to Gary (Murray) Parker, Dana (Kelly) Parker, Bill (Vicki) Vitek, Gail (Rob) JonesCherished Grandpa to Rebecca (Frank) Wilcox; Blair (Danielle) Jones; Cassandra, Emily, Ethan, Allison Parker; Rosemary, Emma Grace Parker and Gr. Grandchildren: Emily, Rylan, Nolan Wilcox; Zachary, Elijah JonesDear brother of David (Joyce) Parker (dec.), Arden (Pat) Parker, Terry (Mary) Parker, George (Gaye) Parker, Steve (Judy) ParkerSister-in-law: Linda D'Alfonso, Helen (Walt) PryA memorial service will be held at 11am on Saturday, June 1st at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1100 Philadelphia Rd, Joppa, MD 21085. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Duane's doctors and healthcare providers and especially the caring nurses and staff of Upper Chesapeake Medical Center. Published in Baltimore Sun from May 23 to May 24, 2019