Duane William Cox, age 64 years of Street, MD died on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 4:16 am at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Born on May 30, 1956, he was a son of the late David G. and Luedema (Minnick) Cox.



Duane is survived by his siblings: David G. Cox and his wife, Mildred of Street, MD Dennis E. Cox of Street, MD Mary Frances Poole and her husband, Lonzo of Conowingo, MD He is also survived by four nieces and one nephew. Graveside funeral services and interment will be held on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11 am at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, 200 E. Padonia Rd., Cockeysville, MD.



