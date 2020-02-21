|
|
Dugan J. Polun (née Linda Caplan), 78, of Baltimore, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Oscar Jack Polun and daughter of the late Ruth and Hyman Caplan, mother of Gabrielle Loh Wagner, son-in-law John, and grandmother of Tommaso and Dylan Wagner. Also survived by family, many dear friends and former clients of her massage and energy practice. Memorial Service to be arranged. Donations in Dugan's memory can be made to . Her kindness, compassion, and laughter will be missed.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 21, 2020