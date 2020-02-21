Home

POWERED BY

Dugan J. Polun

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dugan J. Polun Notice
Dugan J. Polun (née Linda Caplan), 78, of Baltimore, passed away peacefully on February 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Oscar Jack Polun and daughter of the late Ruth and Hyman Caplan, mother of Gabrielle Loh Wagner, son-in-law John, and grandmother of Tommaso and Dylan Wagner. Also survived by family, many dear friends and former clients of her massage and energy practice.  Memorial Service to be arranged. Donations in Dugan's memory can be made to . Her kindness, compassion, and laughter will be missed.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dugan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -