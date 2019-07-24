Dwayne D. Taylor, age 55 of Rising Sun, MD passed away on July 15, 2019. He was born on July 31, 1963 in Havre de Grace, MD to Mary Christine (Oliver) Major.



Dwayne graduated from Aberdeen High School in 1981. He was employed by Southern States Petroleum and worked as a delivery truck driver for 30 years.. Dwayne loved spending time with family and friends.. He enjoyed camping in Western, MD, deer hunting, and fishing. Dwayne loved watching Western movies and football. He was also an avid fan of the Washington Red Skins and the Baltimore Orioles and loved playing fantasy football with his family members. He also liked old cars and was a strick Ford guy!



Dwayne is survived by his wife of 9 years, Darla Taylor. A son, Christopher Taylor and his wife, Arely; daughters: Trisha Taylor and Malissa Taylor; mother, Mary Major; brothers: Randy Taylor and Willard Cochran; sister, Donna Schneider; uncle, Charles L. Simmons and his wife, Edythe; three nephews; two great nieces; and one great nephew.



Dwayne was preceded in death by his grandmother, Irene Belle Hawkins.



A celebration of Dwayne's life will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 8:30 pm at R.T. Foard Funeral Home, P.A., 111 South Queen Street, Rising Sun, MD 21911. Family and friends may attend the visitation beginning at 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made payable to, " " and sent in care of the funeral home: P.O. Box 248, Rising Sun, MD 21911. Published in Baltimore Sun on July 24, 2019