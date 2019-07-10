Dwight Blake, age 70, passed away on July 2, 2019 at his home in Delta, PA. Born in York, PA, he was the son of Samuel Jasper "Jack" Blake and Bernice Hope (Faulkner) Adams. He was a Christian and attended Calvary Chapel of Delta.



Dwight is survived by his wife, Eva Blake, as well as his daughter Tanya Blake, Tanya's son Bradley Zeback, Bradley's daughter Aubrey Zeback; his oldest son Shawn Blake and wife Jennifer Blake, Shawn's two daughters Chandler Blake and Jadyn Blake; his youngest son Adri Blake; his sister Lisa Conley and her family; his brother Jerald Adams and his family; and the family of his late sister Wynona Johnson. In addition to Wynona, he was preceded in death by both parents.



Visitation will be held at Calvary Chapel of Delta, 5911 Delta Rd, Delta, PA 17314, on Thursday, July 11 at 5:00-8:00 pm. Service will be held at Calvary Chapel of Delta on Friday, July 12 at 11:00 am, prior to his burial at New Ellis Chapel Cemetery, Brushy Flat Road (County RT 5/6), Esty, Greenbrier County, WV 24966, on Monday, July 15 at 10:00 am.



Published in Baltimore Sun on July 10, 2019