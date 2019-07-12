Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
410-642-2555
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lee A Patterson & Son Funeral Home Pa
1493-95 Clayton Street
Perryville, MD 21903
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church
615-17 Green Street
Havre de Grace, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
12:00 PM
St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church
615-17 Green Street
Havre de Grace, MD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dwight James
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dwight James


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dwight James Notice
Dwight Russell James, 64 years, of Perryville, MD, passed away in the early hours on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Born June 1, 1955 in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of Bernard L James, Sr., of Silver Spring, MD, formerly of Perryville, MD, and the late Caroline Lena Williams James.

Dwight is survived by his father, Bernard L. James, Sr.; brother, Michael James (Denise); sisters, Brenda James Jones (Tyrone) and Frances James Epps (Thomas); uncle Harold James; aunts, Lorraine Holman, Gloria James, and Rosa Lee Brown; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to his mother, Dwight was preceded in death by brothers, Bernard L. James, Jr. and Terry A. James.

A memorial service is scheduled for Monday, July 15, 2019, 12 Noon, at the St. James African Methodist Episcopal Church of 615-17 Green Street, Havre de Grace, MD. Visitation for family and friends will be held Sunday, July 14, 2019, 4 PM until 8 PM, at the Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., of Perryville, MD. A second visitation will be held Monday, July 15, 2019, 11 AM until 12 Noon, at the church prior to the memorial service. Interment will be private in Berkley Cemetery, Darlington, MD.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now