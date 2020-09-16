1/
Dwight Ricker
1948 - 2020
On September 5, 2020, DWIGHT WAYNE RICKER, of New Windsor; husband of Peggy Santiglia Ricker. Born in Baltimore and grew up in Northwood area; father of Kelly Marzullo (Christopher), Christina Matthews (Christopher), Haley Ricker and Jenna Ricker; 5 grandchildren, brother of David Ricker (Gerry).

Visitation Wednesday, Sept. 23, 1-3 p.m. at Hartzler Funeral Home, 310 Church St., New Windsor with memorial service at 3:00 p.m. Wearing masks, social distancing and limiting number in funeral home at same time will be in effect. Memorial contributions suggested to: Donate Life Maryland, 1730 Twin Springs Rd., Ste. 200, Baltimore, MD 21227 or to Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administration, 18251 Quantico Gateway Dr., Triangle, VA 22172. Messages or memories invited on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com as well as reading full obituary on the website.

Published in Baltimore Sun on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Hartzler Funeral Home
SEP
23
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Hartzler Funeral Home
Hartzler Funeral Home
310 Church Street
New Windsor, MD 21776
(410) 635 - 200
