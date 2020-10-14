1/
E. Ann Uebel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share E.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On October 12, 2020, Eleanor Ann (Upman) Uebel of Catonsville, beloved wife of the late Louis Uebel, dear mother of Patricia Sands (Donald), Deborah Curran, Louis Uebel, Thomas Uebel (Dee), Jerome Uebel (Vida), Denise Dovell (Marty), Michele Milton (Jim) and the late Joseph and Paul Uebel, cherished grandmother of 11 and loving great grandmother to six great grandsons.

In addition to her husband and two sons Mrs. Uebel is predeceased by her parents Joe and Julia Upman, siblings Marion Parkent and Alfred Upman and son-in-law Leon Curran.

Friends may call at Slack Funeral Home, P.A., 3871 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043 on Thursday October 15, 2020 from 5-8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated on Friday October 16, 2020 at 10 am at St. Mark's Church, 30 Melvin Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations in Mrs. Uebel's name can be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please see www.slackfuneralhome.com for online condolences and directions.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Slack Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mark's Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Slack Funeral Home
3871 Old Columbia Pike
Ellicott City, MD 21041
410-465-4400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Baltimore Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved