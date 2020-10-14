On October 12, 2020, Eleanor Ann (Upman) Uebel of Catonsville, beloved wife of the late Louis Uebel, dear mother of Patricia Sands (Donald), Deborah Curran, Louis Uebel, Thomas Uebel (Dee), Jerome Uebel (Vida), Denise Dovell (Marty), Michele Milton (Jim) and the late Joseph and Paul Uebel, cherished grandmother of 11 and loving great grandmother to six great grandsons.
In addition to her husband and two sons Mrs. Uebel is predeceased by her parents Joe and Julia Upman, siblings Marion Parkent and Alfred Upman and son-in-law Leon Curran.
Friends may call at Slack Funeral Home, P.A., 3871 Old Columbia Pike, Ellicott City, MD 21043 on Thursday October 15, 2020 from 5-8 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated on Friday October 16, 2020 at 10 am at St. Mark's Church, 30 Melvin Avenue, Catonsville, MD 21228. Interment will follow at Crestlawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers donations in Mrs. Uebel's name can be directed to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
