On June 28, 2020, E. Charles Jubb Jr., 87, of Crownsville, MD passed away. Charles was born March 21, 1933, the son of the late Mildred Hessler and Elmer C. Jubb Sr. Charles is survived by his beloved wife, Dianne; loving daughter, Leslie Jubb Lescalleet (Greg), daughter, Kelcey Hereau (Joe); loving son, E. Charles Jubb III (Meg); step-children: Leah Tillett (Robert), Theresa Crocker (Robert) and Paul Ogle III. He is also survived by his brother, Kenneth Jubb (Betty); sisters, Kim Cramer (Chuck) and Kelly Scheiderer (Larry), and step-sister, Mildred Newton (Lee); adoring grandchildren: Brad Lescalleet (Cari), Tim Lescalleet (Christina), Daniel Hereau, Joey Hereau (Emily), E. Charles "Chae" Jubb IV, Sam Jubb, Alexandra Tillett, Eric Jake Tillett, April Van Gilder, Heather Van Gilder; eight cherished great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his step-sister, the late Patricia Gabriel (Dick) and step-brother, Michael Hessler. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Charles received a Bachelor's Degree from Johns Hopkins University in Chemical Engineering, followed later by an MBA. He had an entrepreneurial spirit and he enjoyed many business and leisure ventures in engineering, sailing, boat building and photography.



All services are private.



Contributions may be made to Bay Area Community Church of Annapolis, MD or First Alliance Church of Port Charlotte, FL.



