E. David Beard, age 77, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on January 13, 2020 at Harford Memorial Hospital in Havre de Grace, Maryland. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late Earl and Margaret (Taylor) Beard and husband of "His true love of 55 years of marriage" the late Georgia (Wheeler) Beard. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and a resident of Harford County for 48yrs. He served as an Elder with Creswell Christian Church (Bel Air, MD) and a volunteer at the Steppingstone Farm Museum where he enjoyed giving tours, as well as, being in character. He loved his model trains which lead to volunteering at a local train store and allowed him to share his love for trains and talk to about them to others. He was happiest when he was spending time with his family.
Earl is survived by his daughter, Leah Michelle MacKenzie; daughter-in-law, Patti Jo Beard; grandchildren, Matthew David Piper, Kayla N. Proctor and husband, John, Melanie E. Mackenzie and Adam J. Mackenzie; great grandchildren, Lennox and Josslyn Proctor; and by an extended loving family.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his son, David Earl Beard and son-in-law, Donald "Tony" MacKenzie.
Visitation will be held under the caring guidance of the family owned and operated McComas Funeral Home, Abingdon, Maryland on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 12-1 pm with a service following at 1 pm. Interment will take place in Holly Hill Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, those who desire may make contributions to the Harford Family House, 53 East Bel Air Ave., Aberdeen, MD 21001 in Memory of E. David Beard.
Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jan. 17, 2020