E. Frances Jersey, age 91, of Bel Air, MD passed away on March 1, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Born in Kalmia, MD, she was the daughter of Joseph and Susan (Harkins) Lochary and wife of the late Albert Philip Jersey Jr. Formerly of Aberdeen (Harford Furnace), she lived in Avondale for four and a half years. She was member of St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church for 64 years and a member of the Ladies Aux Knights of Columbus. She enjoyed traveling, gardening and going to the health club and swimming pool. Family was extremely important to her and she had a lifelong tradition of having yearly family vacations at the beach.Mrs. Jersey is survived by daughter, Susan J. (Michael) Monticello; sons, Stephen P. (JoAnne) Jersey and James (Seanne) A. Jersey; grandchildren, Joshua, Jordan, Albert, Daniel and Gabriel Jersey, Andrew, Adam and Leah Monticello; and great-grandson, Dawson Jersey-Puga. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her brothers, Thomas Lochary, Augustus (Gus) Lochary and Steven Lochary; sisters, Mary McDevitt, Helen Logue and Eulalie Keys.A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, March 4, 2019 at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church.Contributions may be made to St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Main Church, 1450 Abingdon Road, Abingdon, MD, 21009.