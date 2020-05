On May 26, 2020, E. Gaines Lansey Jr., Survived by Daughter; Stephanie Lansey-Delgado, Sister; Yvonne Lansey, Brother; Patrick Lansey, Grandson; Justin, and a host of other family and friends. Viewing will be held Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the Family Owned Wylie Funeral Home 701 N Mount St. 5pm-7pm. Celebration of Life Service will be Thursday at same location Wylie Funeral Home 12pm -1pm. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to the Delta Lambda Foundation 1501 N. Dukeland St. Baltimore MD, 21216 in his name. We invite you to sign the guestbook as well join Livestream for Thursday Service at www.wyliefh.com