On Wednesday, April 17, 2019, E. Helen Buck-Meekins (nee Thompson), age 93, formerly of Randallstown, MD.; Beloved wife of the late Philip R. Meekins and the late Frank E. Buck, devoted mother of Jay Buck (Karen).; and Drew Buck; step-mother of- Diane Repetti (Carl), Patricia Hornhyak (John) and Philip G. Meekins (Debbie); also survived by 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; Helen was the oldest of nine children; surviving are 2 brothers and 3 sisters.Friends may call at the Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA., 1212 W. Old Liberty Road, Sykesville, MD 21784, (Beside South Carroll High School) on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 12 noon-2:00 PM and 4:00-6:00 PM; where Catholic Prayers will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM., Interment Lake View Memorial Park. Memorial Contributions can be made to Animal Rescue, Inc., 2 Heritage Farm Drive, New Freedom, PA 17349. Arrangements made by: Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, PA online condolences to www.burrier-queen.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Apr. 19, 2019