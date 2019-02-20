|
On Monday, February 18, 2019 Edward James Frack, Jr. of Monkton, MD. Beloved husband of Barbara E. (nee Schmidt) Frack; loving son of the late Colonel Edward James and Reba Clark Frack; devoted father of Edward James Frack III and his wife Patricia Glover Frack, Michael David Frack, Sr. and his wife Kimberly (nee Cramer) Frack; dear brother of the late Elizabeth Frack Randle; proud grandfather of the late Michael David Frack, Jr., Rebecca Lynne Frack McLean and her husband Andrew Duart McLean ; great grandfather of Cameron James McLean. Family and friends will honor Jim's life at the family owned Evans Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services – Monkton, 16924 York Rd.(York & Monkton Rds. – Hereford), on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 4-7 PM, with a funeral service beginning at 6:30 PM. Interment will be held Saturday, February 23 at Monkton United Methodist Church Cemetery beginning at 11:30 AM. Memorial contributions in Jim's name may be made to Monkton United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be sent to the family through www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 20, 2019