E. Lauretta Phillips
E. Lauretta Phillips, age 87, of Forest Hill, Maryland passed away on September 25, 2020 at Sterling Care Riverside in Belcamp, Maryland. Born in Bel Air, Maryland, she was the daughter of Norman Webster and Geneva (Caudill) Grafton and wife of the late Charles Blaine Phillips. She owned Phillips House of Flowers and enjoyed camping and fishing. She was also a member of Deer Creek Methodist Church.

Lauretta is survived by her two daughters, Charlene Barberry and Nanette Hopkins; two sons, Blair and Craig Phillips; 10 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and 4 sibling.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to your favorite charity.


Published in Baltimore Sun on Oct. 2, 2020.
September 29, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
