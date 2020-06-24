E. Naomi Harris
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share E.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
E. Naomi Harris, age 91, of Bel Air, Maryland passed away on June 18, 2020 at Commonwealth Senior Living in Bel Air, Maryland. She was the wife of the late Granville Keetley Harris and the daughter of the late Joseph Benson and Evelyn Elizabeth (Buckworth) Biggs. Born in Elkton and raised in Rising Sun, Maryland, where her family was very involved in the community. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother to 11, and great grandmother to 21. She enjoyed sewing and quilting, being a member of the Flying Geese, the Red Hat Society and was once a member of the Eastern Star and a Cecil County 4-H Queen in her youth.

Evelyn is survived by her four children, Keith, Ronald, Kevin Harris and Beth Dorsey and sister-in-law, Helen Maley.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Wallace, Norman, Joseph, and Allen Biggs.

A service was held on Tuesday, June 23 at McComas Funeral Home in Bel Air, Maryland. Interment took place in Bel Air Memorial Gardens.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, friends consider donating blood or make monetary donations to the Breast Cancer Foundation or local volunteer fire company/first responders.

Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Service
McComas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McComas Funeral Home
50 West Broadway
Bel Air, MD 21014
(410) 838-4040
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 21, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 21, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved