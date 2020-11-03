1/1
E. Richard Watts "Dick" Watts Jr.
On October 26, 2020 E. Richard "Dick" Watts, Jr. beloved husband of Mary Charlotte "Marcie" Watts.  Dear father of Rick Watts (Emily Zelna), David Watts(Nancy Pilachowski), Allen Watts(Chrissy Jones), Page Watts Rogers, Bonita Hale, Charmaine Flora and  10 grandchildren A private memorial will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Ruxton, Maryland.  A public celebration of Dick's life will be held at a future date when it's safe to congregate.In lieu of flowers Contributions in Dick's memory may be made to US Lacrosse, 2 Loveton Circle, Sparks, MD  21152, www.uslacrosse.org/donate.  Gifts will benefit the US Lacrosse Youth Programs.

Published in Baltimore Sun from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Memorial service
Church of the Good Shepherd in Ruxton
November 2, 2020
Played against and coached against Coach Dick Watts' U.M.B.C. teams and he was always a complimentary opponent. Got to know him later and found him to be a great guy. Rest In Peace, you have left a mark on many people.
Sheldon Freed
Friend
