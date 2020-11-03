On October 26, 2020 E. Richard "Dick" Watts, Jr. beloved husband of Mary Charlotte "Marcie" Watts. Dear father of Rick Watts (Emily Zelna), David Watts(Nancy Pilachowski), Allen Watts(Chrissy Jones), Page Watts Rogers, Bonita Hale, Charmaine Flora and 10 grandchildren A private memorial will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Church of the Good Shepherd in Ruxton, Maryland. A public celebration of Dick's life will be held at a future date when it's safe to congregate.In lieu of flowers Contributions in Dick's memory may be made to US Lacrosse, 2 Loveton Circle, Sparks, MD 21152, www.uslacrosse.org/donate. Gifts will benefit the US Lacrosse Youth Programs.



