On April 30, 2020, E. William "Bill" Mercer, Jr., 93, loving husband of the late Thelma Belle Mercer (Pfeiffer), passed away at his daughter's home. Devoted father of Carol Ann Coder-Cordell (Kevin), John William Mercer (Antoinette), and Michael Steven Mercer (Sandra); father-in-law of Helen Mercer; grandfather of 9; great-grandfather of 10; companion of Betty Maas. He was predeceased by son Kirk Allen Mercer, brother Ellsworth Osborne Mercer, and companion Marie Zirckel.A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held at a future date when friends and family may gather together to remember him.Services and arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel.To view his full obituary or to offer online condolences to the family, please visit