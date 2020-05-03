E. William "Bill" Mercer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share E.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
On April 30, 2020, E. William "Bill" Mercer, Jr., 93, loving husband of the late Thelma Belle Mercer (Pfeiffer), passed away at his daughter's home. Devoted father of Carol Ann Coder-Cordell (Kevin), John William Mercer (Antoinette), and Michael Steven Mercer (Sandra); father-in-law of Helen Mercer; grandfather of 9; great-grandfather of 10; companion of Betty Maas. He was predeceased by son Kirk Allen Mercer, brother Ellsworth Osborne Mercer, and companion Marie Zirckel.

A Celebration of Bill's Life will be held at a future date when friends and family may gather together to remember him.

Services and arrangements provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel.

To view his full obituary or to offer online condolences to the family, please visit

www.prittsfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Baltimore Sun on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved