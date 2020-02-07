|
On February 4, 2020, Earl C. "Penner" Blake, 93, a United
States Navy Veteran of Street, MD passed away. He was the beloved husband of Una J. "Sue" Blake; loving father of the late Eugene R. Blake; dear brother of Dorothy Nicholas, Jerome Blake and the late Robert Blake; cherished grandfather of 7 grandchildren and great-grandfather of 2 great-grandchildren.
Earl proudly retired with 35 years of service as a Biomedical Engineer of the VA Hospital on Green St. He served in the U.S. Navy, was a life member of the VFW, a Boy Scout Leader for over 50 years and was a member of the Orems U.M. Church. Earl was an avid fisherman, a tinker, mechanical creator and enjoyed antique cars.
A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, February 13, 2020 at 2 PM at Emory U.M. Church- 911 Cherry Hill Rd, Street, MD 21154. A Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 11 AM at Gardens of Faith Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions maybe made to the Boy Scouts of America. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 7, 2020