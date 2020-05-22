Earl C. Howell Sr.
On May 15, 2020, Earl C. Howell Sr., 90, of Jarrettsville, beloved husband of the late Helen A. Howell; devoted father of Helen Diane May, Earl C. Howell, Jr. (Cheryl), Sharon A. Kress (Carl), Barbara J. Benner (Donald), Eileen M. Thompson (Allen) and David C. Howell, Sr. (Joy); dear brother of L. Eileen Dalcin, Malcolm Lee Howell, Gloria D. Kochur, Bonnie J. Hackworth and the late James Howell and Audrey Haugen. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memory tributes may be sent to the family at www.evansfuneralchapel.com.

Published in Baltimore Sun on May 22, 2020.
