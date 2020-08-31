On August 29, 2020, Earl E. Ihle, Sr. passed away. Earl was born on December 11, 1931, in Baltimore, Maryland. He was the beloved husband, of nearly 70 years, of Joan Ihle (née Sellman); devoted father of Earl E. Ihle, Jr. and his wife Christine, Kenneth D. Ihle and his wife Sharon, and Thomas E. Ihle, Sr.; loving grandfather of Scott Nadeau, David Ihle and his wife Laura, Elaine Ihle, Karena Nadeau, Thomas Ihle, Jr. and his wife Krystle, and Tyler Ihle; cherished great-grandfather of Alayna Kegan, and Cameron and Evan Ihle. Earl was predeceased by seven siblings. He is survived by many loving extended family members and friends.



Relatives and friends are invited to gather at the Schimunek Funeral Home, Inc., 9705 Belair Rd., Nottingham, MD 21236, on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, from 3-5pm and 7-9pm. A funeral service for Earl will be held on Wednesday, at 10am, at the funeral home. Interment services will follow at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens (Timonium, MD). Condolences may be left for the family at



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store