Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Roselawn Cemetery
Princeton, MD
Earl Eugene Meadows

Earl Eugene Meadows Notice
Suffolk, VA – Earl Eugene Meadows, 72, passed away February 23, 2020 in his home with family by his side. Born in Maryland, he was the son of the late William Frank Meadows and Helen Busick Meadows. He was also predeceased by his wife Judy Gale Childress Meadows, a brother Eddie Meadows, and two sisters Shirley Hinkle and Doris Baker. Earl was a construction project manager.

Left to cherish his memory are a daughter Patricia Gail Adkins (Tommy) of Suffolk; two sisters Lois V. Bunker and Janice F. Saddler (Ernest); and two grandchildren Cody and Alex Adkins.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11 AM, Friday, February 28, 2020 in Roselawn Cemetery in Princeton, West Virginia. A celebration of life service will be held in Aberdeen, MD at a later date.
Published in Baltimore Sun on Feb. 26, 2020
