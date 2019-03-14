Retired Baltimore City Public School System educator and author, Earl Jones, Sr., peacefully passed away on Sun., March 10, 2019, surrounded by his family. He enjoyed a 32-year career in the Baltimore City Public School System, retiring as Assistant Principal at Harford Heights Elementary School in 1986. Following retirement, he served on the Baltimore City Civic Design Commission under Mayor Kurt L. Schmoke. A graduate of Frederick Douglas Senior High School in 1947, Earl received a Bachelor's Degree in Education from Winston-Salem State Teacher's College (Winston-Salem, North Carolina) before serving in the United States Army in Pusan, South Korea. He earned a Master's Degree from Morgan State College. An advocate for literacy and a believer that "You have to know where you are in order to move forward.", in 1991 Earl wrote the geography book Map Rap: A Fun Way to Learn Geography through Rap in response to a 1980s National Geographic survey which cited Maryland as one of the leading states where people display poor geographic knowledge. He believed that when you make learning fun, people will enjoy it and the lesson will stick.His love of art, literature, and sports were the main ingredients in the recipe for his success in life, as he used these gifts to develop himself and to reach and teach students in the Baltimore City Public School System. He is well-known for his exploits in building seasonal displays and animals using styrofoam and other material. His artwork has been on display at the Baltimore Artscape Festival several years.He leaves to cherish his memory, his devoted wife of over 63 years, Leila, sons Ron (Michele) and Earl Jr. (Yvonne), seven grandchildren, sisters Gladys Clash (George) and Genevieve Matthews, brother Joseph Jones, and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Viewing: Friday, March 15, 2019 (5:15 PM – 08:30 PM)Joseph H. Brown Funeral Home, 2140 N. Fulton Avenue, Balto., MD 21217Funeral: Sat., March 16, 2019 (Family Hour: 10:30 AM / Funeral: 11:00 AM)United House of Prayer for All People, 3401 Edgewood Road, Balto., MD 21215 In lieu of flowers, please make donations "In Memory of Earl Jones, Sr." to:Daniel Payne Scholarship Fund of Bethel AME Church of Baltimore in memory of Earl Jones, Sr. (Bethel AME Church, 1300 Druid Hill Avenue, Baltimore, Maryland 21217) and to Morgan State University. Morgan State UniversityOnline: Go to "givetomorgan.org", in "Apply My Donation To" section select Annual Fund Program, in "Instruction About My Donation" section type "In Memory of Earl Jones, Sr."For Checks: Morgan State University Foundation Inc., 1700 East Cold Spring Lane, Truth Hall Room 201, Baltimore, Maryland 21251 (In Memo Section of Check write Donation in Memory of Earl Jones, Sr.) Published in Baltimore Sun on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary