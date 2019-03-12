|
|
Earl Robert Rumsey, age 49, of Edgewood, MD passed away on March 4, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Born in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of Mary (Peaker) Johnson and the late Earl Rumsey. In addition to his mother, Mr. Rumsey is survived by daughter, Karmen Ellyce Rumsey; son, Nicholas Hill; sisters, Christine Akins-Cameron, Valerie Harris, Amanda Ballard and Tina Marshall-Epps; brothers, Roger Akins and Howard Marshall; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Words of Faith International Outreach, Aberdeen, MD from 10 am-12 pm with services following at 12 pm. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019