Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Rumsey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Robert Rumsey

Notice Condolences Flowers

Earl Robert Rumsey Notice
Earl Robert Rumsey, age 49, of Edgewood, MD passed away on March 4, 2019 at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, MD. Born in Havre de Grace, MD, he was the son of Mary (Peaker) Johnson and the late Earl Rumsey. In addition to his mother, Mr. Rumsey is survived by daughter, Karmen Ellyce Rumsey; son, Nicholas Hill; sisters, Christine Akins-Cameron, Valerie Harris, Amanda Ballard and Tina Marshall-Epps; brothers, Roger Akins and Howard Marshall; and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Words of Faith International Outreach, Aberdeen, MD from 10 am-12 pm with services following at 12 pm. Condolences may be left on the guestbook at mccomasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.