Earl W. "Bud" Williams, age 90, of Havre de Grace, Maryland passed away on November 29, 2019 at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center in Havre de Grace. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late Earl and Mary (Grover) Williams. Earl, was saved and his love was for his Lord. He enjoyed going to yard sales and constructing bird houses. He spent his career as a house painter.
Earl is survived by his sister, Grace McDaniel; two daughters, Iona Pollard and Frances Lehr; many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters; Mary M. Wilson and Rita Carpenter; and daughter; Betty Privett.
Services were held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019