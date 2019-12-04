Home

POWERED BY

Services
McComas Funeral Home
1317 Cokesbury Road
Abingdon, MD 21009
410-676-4600
Graveside service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Harford Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl W. "Bud" Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl W. "Bud" Williams Notice
Earl W. "Bud" Williams, age 90, of Havre de Grace, Maryland passed away on November 29, 2019 at Citizens Care and Rehabilitation Center in Havre de Grace. Born in Baltimore, Maryland, he was the son of the late Earl and Mary (Grover) Williams. Earl, was saved and his love was for his Lord. He enjoyed going to yard sales and constructing bird houses. He spent his career as a house painter.

Earl is survived by his sister, Grace McDaniel; two daughters, Iona Pollard and Frances Lehr; many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sisters; Mary M. Wilson and Rita Carpenter; and daughter; Betty Privett.

Services were held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.
Published in Baltimore Sun from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -