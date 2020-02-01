|
Earl Mitchell Walls, "Manny" to family, died peacefully in his home in Columbia, MD on January 10, 2020 at the age of 87.
Earl is survived by his children, Albert Walls (Rose) of Ghana, West Africa and Robert Walls (Tiffany) of Buford, GA; brother Bill Walls of Baltimore, MD; grandchildren Jamal Walls, Somalia Walls, Gabrielle Walls, Mikayla Walls and Alexandra Walls, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews. His wife of 50 years, Velma Vause Walls; his son, Michael Steven Walls; and his younger brother Albert Edwin Walls precede him in death.
Earl was born on June 25, 1932 in West Chester, PA to Albert Earl Walls and Virgie Mitchell Walls. Most of his formative years were spent with his expansive family in the small towns and rural areas around Chester County, Pennsylvania. He served in the US Army from 1953 to 1955 as a tank instructor. He married Velma Vause, the love of his life, in 1958. They moved to Baltimore, MD and over the next 5 years, the couple welcomed 3 children into their home. He graduated from Morgan State University in 1964 with a degree in Sociology.
The family will host a memorial service on February 8, 2020 at The Wilde Lake Interfaith Center, in Columbia, MD. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Earl's life. The family would like to thank all of the friends, family and acquaintances who have reached out to offer their condolences and well wishes.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The American Diabetes Association at (https://www.diabetes.org/donate/donate-memorial), or P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215, or by phone at (1-800-342-2383)
Published in Baltimore Sun from Feb. 1 to Feb. 6, 2020