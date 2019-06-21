Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rising Sun Church of the Nazarene
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
12:00 PM
Rising Sun Church of the Nazarene
More Obituaries for Earl LaRue
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl William LaRue


Earl William LaRue
1940 - 2019
Earl William LaRue Notice
Earl William

LaRue

Earl William LaRue, Jr., 78 years, of Port Deposit, MD, passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019 in the University of Maryland Harford Memorial Hospital of Havre de Grace, MD. Born December 28, 1940 in Elkton, MD, he was the son of the late Earl William LaRue, Sr. and Lillian Milburn LaRue.

Mr. LaRue was retired from the former Chrysler Corporation of Newark, DE. He is survived by his sons, Paul Anthony LaRue and Earl W. LaRue III, both of Port Deposit, MD; daughters, Linda Lee LaRue of Newark, DE, Paula A. LaRue of Port Deposit, MD, and Geraldine E. LaRue of Perryville, MD; six grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren; sisters, Viola Hasty, Emma Harris, and Barbara Griffin-Ringgold; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Mr. LaRue was preceded in death by his loving wife, Joan Elaine LaRue, and sister, Marian E. Harris.

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, June 22, 2019, 12 Noon, at the Rising Sun Church of the Nazarene. Visitation for family and friends will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, 10 AM until 12 Noon, at the church prior to the funeral service. Rev. R. Kevin Brown Sr. of Wright's AME Church of Elkton, MD, will officiate and will be assisted by Rev. Dr. Duane Rawlings. Interment will be in Berkley Cemetery, Darlington, MD.

Arrangements By Lee A. Patterson & Son Funeral Home, P.A., Perryville, MD

www.pattersonfuneralhomemd.com
Published in Baltimore Sun on June 21, 2019
